Vaccine
admin 0
S.NO. Company/ University Head of Company Country/ Place Last Vaccine by
Company		 Trials Date Expected
Date of
Result		 Technology
Used for CoVID 19 Vaccine		 Expected Roll Out
1. Altimmune Inc. Dr. Vipin Garg US NasoVax April 2020 (Expected) NA Intranasal
Adenovirus
Vector Vaccine 		  
2. CanSino Biologics Yu Xuefeng China SARS-CoV spike protein 23/03/2020
Phase I		   Single Used Bioreactor System  
3. Clover
Biopharmaceuticals Inc,
GlaxoSmithKline plc &Dynavax Technologies Corp.		 Pen Liang;
Emma
Natasha Walmsley and CEPI		 China May 2020 NA Trimer tag Technology  
4. CureVac AG Pierre
Kemula and CEPI		 Germany April 2020 (expected) NA mRNA Based vaccine  
5. Expres2ion
Biotechnologies ApS		 Dr. Martin
Roland
Jensen		 Denmark MERS and SARS January 2021 NA Insect Cell Expression  
6. Generex Biotechnology;
Biology Institute of
Shandong Academy of
Sciences		 S. Gail
Eckhardt and
Melinda
Foundation		 China & US May 2020 NA Li-key Immune system
Activation		  
7. IbioInc; Beijing CC Pharming Ltd. Robert B. Kay China Approval waited for
clinical trials		 NA FastPharming
Sytem (Plant
Produced)		  
8. Imperial College of
London		 Robin
Shattock and CEPI		 UK April 2020 (expected) NA Antibody therapy  
Loading...
Categories: Vaccine