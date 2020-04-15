|S.NO.
|Company/ University
|Head of Company
|Country/ Place
|Last Vaccine by
Company
|Trials Date
|Expected
Date of
Result
|Technology
Used for CoVID 19 Vaccine
|Expected Roll Out
|1.
|Altimmune Inc.
|Dr. Vipin Garg
|US
|NasoVax
|April 2020 (Expected)
|NA
|Intranasal
Adenovirus
Vector Vaccine
|2.
|CanSino Biologics
|Yu Xuefeng
|China
|SARS-CoV spike protein
|23/03/2020
Phase I
|Single Used Bioreactor System
|3.
|Clover
Biopharmaceuticals Inc,
GlaxoSmithKline plc &Dynavax Technologies Corp.
|Pen Liang;
Emma
Natasha Walmsley and CEPI
|China
|–
|May 2020
|NA
|Trimer tag Technology
|4.
|CureVac AG
|Pierre
Kemula and CEPI
|Germany
|–
|April 2020 (expected)
|NA
|mRNA Based vaccine
|5.
|Expres2ion
Biotechnologies ApS
|Dr. Martin
Roland
Jensen
|Denmark
|MERS and SARS
|January 2021
|NA
|Insect Cell Expression
|6.
|Generex Biotechnology;
Biology Institute of
Shandong Academy of
Sciences
|S. Gail
Eckhardt and
Melinda
Foundation
|China & US
|–
|May 2020
|NA
|Li-key Immune system
Activation
|7.
|IbioInc; Beijing CC Pharming Ltd.
|Robert B. Kay
|China
|–
|Approval waited for
clinical trials
|NA
|FastPharming
Sytem (Plant
Produced)
|8.
|Imperial College of
London
|Robin
Shattock and CEPI
|UK
|–
|April 2020 (expected)
|NA
|Antibody therapy
