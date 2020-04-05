|S.NO.
|Company/ University
|Head of Company
|Country/ Place
|Last Vaccine by Company
|Trials Date
|Expected Date of Result
|Technology Used for CoVID 19 Vaccine
|Expected Roll Out
|1.
|Altimmune Inc.
|Dr. Vipin Garg
|US
|NasoVax
|April 2020
(Expected)
|NA
|Intranasal Adenovirus Vector Vaccine
|2.
|CanSino Biologics
|Yu Xuefeng
|China
|SARS-CoV spike protein
|23/03/2020
Phase I
|Single Used Bio-reactor System
|3.
|Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc & Dynavax Technologies Corp.
|Pen Liang; Emma Natasha Walmsley and CEPI
|China
|–
|May 2020
|NA
|Trimer tag Technology
|4.
|CureVac AG
|Pierre Kemula and CEPI
|Germany
|–
|April 2020
(expected)
|NA
|mRNA Based vaccine
|5.
|Expres2ion Biotechnologies ApS
|Dr. Martin Roland Jensen
|Denmark
|MERS and SARS
|January 2021
|NA
|Insect Cell Expression
|6.
|Generex Biotechnology; Biology Institute of Shandong Academy of Sciences
|S. Gail Eckhardt and Melinda Foundation
|China & US
|–
|May 2020
|NA
|Li-key Immune system Activation
|7.
|Ibio Inc; Beijing CC Pharming Ltd.
|Robert B. Kay
|China
|–
|Approval waited for clinical trials
|NA
|FastPharming Sytem (Plant Produced)
|8.
|Imperial College of London
|Robin Shattock and CEPI
|UK
|–
|April 2020
(expected)
|NA
|Antibody therapy
|9.
|Inovio Pharma; Beijing Advaccine Biotech. Co. Ltd; Genome Lifescience Inc.
|J. Joseph Kim and Funds By Bill Gates
|China & US
|MERS
|April 2020
(Human trials expected)
|September 2020
|DNA Vaccine
|10.
|Linearx Inc; Takis Biotech
|James Hayward
|New York & Italy
|April 2020
(expected)
|NA
|Polymerase Chain Reaction
|11.
|Medicago Inc.
|Dr. Bruce Clark
|Canada
|SARS CoV 2 gene
|July 2020
(expected)
|NA
|Basic Antibodies response
|12.
|Moderna Therapeutics Inc.; Kaiser Permanente Health Research Inc.; NIAID
|Bill Gates and CEPI
|US
|Zika Vaccine, SARS 1
|16/03/2020
(Human trial)
|NA
|mRNA based Vaccine
|13.
|Novavax Inc.
|Staney C. Erck and CEPI
|US
|MERS
|May 2020
(expected)
|NA
|Nanoparticles vaccine
|14.
|The Jenner Institute; University of Oxford
|Prof. Adrian Hill
|UK
|MERS
|28/03/2020
(Phase I)
|NA
|Adenovirus Vector Encoding
|15.
|Stermirna therapeutics Co. Ltd.; Tongji University
|Li Hangwen
|China
|–
|April 2020
(expected)
|NA
|mRNA based vaccine
|16.
|University of Queensland
|Peter Hoj and CEPI
|Australia
|–
|May 2020
(expected)
|NA
|Protein subunit based
|17.
|University of Saskatchewan
|Richard Peter Stoicheff
|Canada
|–
|NA
|NA
|Different strains of coronavirus
|18.
|Vaxart Inc.
|Wouter W. Latour
|UK
|–
|June 2020
(expected)
|NA
|Recombinant protein vaccine
|19.
|Vaxil Bio Ltd.
|Ari S. Kellen
|Israel
|–
|July 2020
(expected)
|NA
|Peptide vaccine based on bioinformatics
|20.
|Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and US Army Medical Research and Development Command
|Col. Deydre S. Teyhen
|US
|Ebola
|July 2020
(expected)
|NA
|MERS research
|21.
|Zydus Cadilla
|Pankaj Patel
|India
|–
|NA
|NA
|rMeasles Virus vector based
|22.
|Mayo Vaccine Research Group
|Dr. Gregory Poland
|China
|–
|25/03/2020
|NA
|Based on Peptide Subunit
|23.
|University of Western Ontario
|–
|Canada
|–
|May 2020
(expected)
|NA
|Bioinformatics and genetic imaging
|24.
|National School of Tropical Medicine
|Peter Hotez
|US
|SARS 1
|May 2020
(expected)
|NA
|Development from SARS
|25.
|Cambridge University
|Jonathan Henley
|UK
|Ebola
|Looking for Funds
|NA
|Antibodies induced enhancing
|26.
|State Key Laboratory for Emerging Infectious Diseases
|Xiang Zhang
|Hong Kong, China
|H1N1
|April 2020
|NA
|Based on Flu Vaccine
|27.
|BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.
|Ugur Sahin
|Germany
|Cancer related
|April 2020
(Expected)
|NA
|mRNA baaed
|28.
|CytoDyn Inc.
|Nader Z. Pourhassan
|USA
|HIV
|April 2020
(Expected)
|NA
|Antibodies response based
|29.
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|Jeffrey Wolf
|USA
|Immunotherapy
|April 2020
(Expected)
|NA
|Based on Flu Vaccine
|30.
|Johnson & Johnson
|Alex Gorsky
|USA
|HIV
|September 2020
|NA
|mRNA Based
|31.
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
|Leonard Schleifer
|USA
|Ebola
|May 2020
|NA
|Peptide bond Based
|32.
|Sanofi
|Paul Hudson
|France
|Rubella
|April 2020
(Expected)
|NA
|–
|33.
|India’s Serum Institute
|Cyrus Poonawalla
|India
|Swine Fly
|April 2020
(Expected)
|January 2021
|Antibodies response Based
|34.
|Bharat Biotech
|Dr. Krishna Ella
|India
|RotaVac
|April 2020
(Expected)
|December 2020
|Nasal Vaccine
|35.
|GeoVax and BravoVax
|Farshad Guirakhkoo
|US
|HIV
|NA
|NA
|–
|36.
|University of Pittsburgh
|Louis Falo
|US
|MERS
|2 April 2020
Preclinical Trial
|NA
|Based on SARS CoV 1 Vaccine
Updated on: 05/04/2020
Created on: 29/03/2020
Compiled by: Himshikha Shukla
Editor: Divesh Nath
