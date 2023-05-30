‘Devi’s New Ride’: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Buy New Audi Q7; Watch!

Bollywood couple Bipasha Bose and Karan Singh Grove keep their fans updated about their status. They are enjoying every bit of parenthood after welcoming their first baby girl Devi. She was born in November 2022.

The duo shares adorable glimpses of their baby on social media. On Monday, they brought home a dashing AudiQ7. The actress shared the news on her Instagram.

Actress Bipasha shared a video as they welcomed a stunning car to the family. The couple unveiled the look by cutting a cake at the showroom. They all looked happy. The actress called it ‘Devi’s new ride.’ She captioned it, “Devi’s New Ride. Durga Durga.” She thanked West Mumbai Audi store for making this special for them. The actress added hashtags such as #audiq7 #devibasusinghgrover #newcar.

Fans congratulated them on the new car. They showered love on them. They commented, “Congratulations n all my love to my little mithoo ‘Devi’ on her first car and a beginning to many more material luxuries to add to her life from here onwards n forward and love to mommy daddy too,” “Bless you both with more and moreee” etc.

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu celebrated her first Mother’s Day. Sharing an adorable video, the actress penned a heartfelt note. She said that it was a surreal feeling. The actress added that being a mother is the best thing that has happened to her. The new mommy said that Devi is a pure joy and blessing. She said that on the Mother’s Day, her husband did all her chores. The couple is enjoying their parenthood.