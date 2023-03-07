Devoleena Bhattacharjee Celebrates 1st Holi With Husband After Marriage; Fans Shower Love!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a romantic video of Holi celebrations with her husband Shahnawaz Sheikh. Saat Nibhana Saathiya’s Gopi Bahu, Devoleena Bhattacharjee got congratulatry wishes on her first Holi this year. The actress shared a video of her drawing her husband Shahnawaz Sheikh along with Abir and Gulal.

Devoleena celebrates holi After marriage this way

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares with fans a bit about her Holi celebration. The actress posted a video of Holi on her official Instagram account. In the video, Devoleena lovingly draws Shahnawaz, who has paint on her hands. They both play flowers with Abir and Gulal Holi. The actress shared the post and captioned it “Happy Holi to all of you from our side. Play Holi carefully. God bless you all.”

Devoleena Married Shahnawaz in a private ceremony at court

Devoleena and Shahnawaz got married on December 14 last year and their marriage was very private. The royal wedding, not bound by the sophistication of a grand wedding, was held in the presence of a few special friends besides family. After the wedding, like other celebrities, they revealed the reason behind the easy wedding, not the grand wedding.

Devoleena wants to invests money on needy people

Devoleena spoke about this in an interview. “I run an NGO that takes care of the elderly. I want to spend money on those in need and make society happier. She added further, “I want young people to understand that spending money and showing off on a special occasion is a crazy idea. Friends, and you have married the perfect man. Of course, we went through all the ceremonies and had a great time.”