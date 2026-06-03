Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reacts Strongly to Viral Mumbai Video, Condemns Alleged Meat-Throwing Incident

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has expressed her anger over a viral video circulating on social media that allegedly shows a man throwing pieces of meat from a residential balcony in Mumbai. The incident has sparked widespread discussion online, with many users raising concerns about public safety and communal sensitivity. According to claims made alongside the viral video, a man identified as Imran Patel was allegedly throwing meat pieces from his balcony to feed birds such as kites and crows.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Condemns Act of Man

The footage triggered outrage among several social media users, who argued that such actions could create discomfort or offend people passing through the area. Reacting to the video on X, Devoleena Bhattacharjee strongly criticized the alleged act. Sharing her views, the actress stated that such behavior was unacceptable and questioned the apparent disregard for public sentiment. Her post quickly gained attention and generated mixed reactions from users online.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

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While commenting on the incident, Devoleena also referred to a tragic case that took place in Delhi during Holi celebrations, where a young man lost his life following an altercation that reportedly began over a minor dispute. Drawing a comparison, she questioned why certain incidents receive severe reactions while others appear to be overlooked.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Reports suggest that the alleged Mumbai incident led to anger among local residents, who feared that meat pieces falling into public spaces could create unnecessary tensions and disturb communal harmony. However, authorities have not yet released any official statement regarding the authenticity of the viral video or the allegations associated with it.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Known for voicing her opinions on social and political matters, Devoleena frequently uses social media to express her views on current issues. Despite often facing criticism and trolling online, she continues to speak openly on topics she feels strongly about. On the personal front, Devoleena married fitness trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh in a court ceremony in December 2022. Since then, she has often addressed criticism related to her interfaith marriage and has consistently defended both her husband and her belief in secular values.