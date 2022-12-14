Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Haldi- Mehndi Pictures Getting Viral, Fans Speculate About Her Marriage!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who rose to prominence after portraying Gopi Bahu in Star Plus’ popular serial ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya,’ remains in the news on a regular basis. Devoleena has been away from the camera for a long time, but her personal life has kept her in the spotlight.

The actress is currently shooting Ishq Ke Charche with her co-star Vishal Singh, and pictures of both of them are going viral. Meanwhile, social media videos of Devoleena applying turmeric to her cheeks and henna to her hands are going viral. Fans are shocked to see them and believe that their favourite Gopi Bahu is planning a secret wedding.

The news of TV’s popular actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s marriage to her alleged boyfriend Vishal Singh continues to circulate in the media. However, something has gone viral this time, causing a stir among netizens. Actually, pictures and videos of Devoleena with henna on her hands and turmeric on her cheeks are going viral on Instagram.

The actress is enjoying the wedding rituals while dressed as a bride. Vishal Singh, her alleged boyfriend, is also seen with her in these photos and videos. People’s minds have gone berserk after seeing these pictures of Devoleena.

Devoleena has posted videos of Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies to her official Instagram handle’s Insta Stories, which have gone viral. Vishal Singh is seen in the viral videos applying turmeric to Devoleena’s cheeks. In the photos, Devoleena is wearing floral jewellery with a yellow lehenga. The joy on both of their faces is palpable. Fans are constantly commenting on Devoleena’s photos.

Fans of the actress are unsure whether they are seeing things correctly. Everyone is surprised and wondering if Devoleena is actually going to marry or this is only from her shoot. Before this also, Devoleena’s marriage rumours with co-actor vishal singh went viral but later They cleared the rumours saying It was only their song promotion Shoot.