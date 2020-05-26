It was a frightening moment for actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who received death threats on social media last month for supporting actor Rashami Desai in her fight against her ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan. The actor immediately raised her voice by not only filing a police complaint but also tweeting about it.

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was last seen in the controversial Bigg Boss 13 house, is one heck of a fearless woman. The lady has always made it a point to raise her voice against the wrong, be it during her stint in Bigg Boss 13, on social media or in real life. It was some time during last month that Devoleena Bhattacharjee received death threats from a woman after she supported Rashami Desai during her mess with ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan. Devoleena didn’t only publicly expose her but had also filed a police complaint against her.

To @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 please look into this message where i am getting killing threats from this lady.Urge you to take action against it asap. pic.twitter.com/EFYCIks5FJ — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) April 21, 2020

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actress opened up on this incident and revealed how important it is to take legal action against such trolls. She said, “It is necessary to complain because blocking them is not a solution. Trolls can easily make a separate account to continue to bully you. This woman was not from India and she was trolling many other people, not just me. But after filing the police complaint, and blocking her, I haven’t got any more such messages. I do get calls from the police station sometimes to update on this case.”

Devoleena also shared her two cents on the recent Bois Locker Room controversy that brewed a storm across the internet. “It’s important to expose such people and incidents. The mentality they have needs to be reformed and I wonder what kind of environment they have been brought up in. What’s the use for them to be on Twitter if they can’t do anything good? They only gang up to troll and spread negativity,” she added.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_uxNb4JN2E/?utm_source=ig_embed

While Bhattacharjee is grateful that she is safe and the virus didn’t spread any further, the fear of Covid-19 “always lurks in the head”.