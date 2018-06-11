Finally, the trailer of the most awaited movie of 2018 ‘Dhadak’ trailer is out. Dhadak starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor is an adaptation of Marathi Award winning movie ‘Sairat’.

Dhadak trailer portrays young and innocent love between Janhvi as Prathvi and Ishaan as Madur. The love looks raw and both the actors will rule the box office this year. Janhvi blends well in the sassy Rajasthani girl’s character and Ishaan carries the innocent lover character phenomenally. The film will surely take your breath away as the trailer itself is so powerful.

Watch the trailer right here:

Newbies Janhvi and Ishaan put every bit of their effort to master Rajasthani accent and their dedication surely paved off. The plot of the trailer goes as, Madur got moonstruck to Prathavi, he does merely every silly thing to impress her and after sometime their fierce love blooms. But their love story took a tragic turn as Ashutosh Rana, who plays the villain, concretely opposes their relation. So with no clue left the cupids decide to flee away to Kolkata to make it last forever. Love, Infatuation, heartbreak and power is all amalgamated in the trailer’s plot.

Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. It is Janhvi’s debut film and after Sri’s demise, the expectation from her Janhvi’s acting skills have increased in the viewers mind. But it is not wrong to say that Janhvi’s dialogue delivery reflects Sri Devi’s charm in her.

On the trailer launch of Dhadak Janhavi told, that, “I saw ‘Sairat’ with mom at home and I remember telling her ‘I wish that this was my first film and I could do something like it.’ Me and mom had this big discussion how even she wanted a role like this for me and then you (Karan) called and it happened”.

Also Arjun Kapoor posted a heartfelt post for her lil sis Janhvi on his instagram handle, He wrote, “Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever @janhvikapoor cause your trailer comes out… Firstly, sorry Im not there in Mumbai but Im by your side dont worry, I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow ur own path & instinct.

“Its not gonna be easy but I know your are ready for all the madness that will ensue. All the best for #dhadak! Im certain my friends @shashankkhaitan & @karanjohar have presented you & @ishaan95 as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan !!!”

Along with this, he posted a family picture from Sonam’s Wedding.

Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever @janhvikapoor cause your trailer comes out… Firstly, sorry I'm not there in mumbai but I'm by your side, don't worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow ur own path & instinct. It's not gonna be easy but I know your are ready for all the madness that will ensue. All the best for #dhadak! I'm certain my friends @shashankkhaitan & @karanjohar have presented you & @ishaan95 as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan !!!

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Jun 10, 2018 at 9:34am PDT

The music of Dhadak also impresses as song Zingaat is beautifully remade in Hindi along with some great tracks. The tracks of Sairat won album of the year award so to match the competition Dhadak team also focused to make worth listening tracks for the audience. Moreover, Sairat was set in the interiors of Maharashtra while Dhadak got set in Rajasthan.

The movie is set to hit the screens on July 20.

Well, we are super excited about the movie. Tell us in the comment section below, how excited are you to watch the chemistry between these budding actors?