Dhanashree Taunts Urvashi Rautela By Sharing A Post, Reached Australia For T20 World Cup!!

Dancer and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma has reached Australia to attend the T20 World Cup. She herself has given information about this by sharing the post on her Instagram account. However, the caption that Dhanashree has written while sharing her picture has surprised everyone. Users reading her caption are speculating that Dhanashree is indirectly taking a dig at actress Urvashi Rautela.

Posting her picture on her social media account, the dancer wrote, “My (heart emoji) really brought me to Australia. I (tongue emoji) had to go there for my man.” Yuzvendra commented on this post of Dhanashree with two heart emojis. While commenting on the post, a fan wrote, “You are making fun of Urvashi, hmm.” Another wrote, “Read this caption somewhere before.”

Let us inform you that wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has reached Australia to participate in the T20 World Cup 2022 with the Indian cricket team. After the Indian squad reached Australia, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela also reached Australia chasing cricketer Rishabh Pant. The actress herself gave this information on her Instagram. Sharing a photo on her Instagram account, Urvashi Rautela wrote, “Following your (black heart emoji) … this has brought me to Australia.” She also used the hashtag love.

On the other hand, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra keep sharing pictures of each other on social media even weeks after the news of their separation. She recently celebrated Karva Chauth and completed her fast after seeing Yuzvendra through video call. Dhanashree recently featured in Neha Kakkar’s song ‘O Sajna’. It was a remake of Falguni Pathak’s hit song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.