Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur Tie The Knot? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Video With Vijay, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan And More: Deets Inside!

Amid rumours that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur will marry next month, an online video showing the supposed couple performing wedding rituals has gone viral. The AI-generated clip depicts several celebrities attending, including Vijay, Trisha, Shruti Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Ajith, fuelling curiosity and widespread discussion on social media. At the same time, fans debate authenticity and creators warn viewers about content online.

There have been widespread reports suggesting that actors Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are romantically involved. Adding fuel to the dating rumours, some recent claims stated that the duo is planning to get married on February 14, 2026. While a source close to Mrunal had previously dismissed these reports, a video later went viral on social media showing Dhanush and Mrunal apparently getting married in a traditional South Indian ceremony. This led many users to assume the wedding had taken place secretly. However, it was soon clarified that the viral clip was misleading, and the story behind the video was revealed.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s Wedding Video Goes Viral

A viral video shows Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur tying the knot in a traditional South Indian wedding. Dhanush wears a white veshti with a gold border and a matching shirt, while Mrunal stuns in a maroon saree. The clip features Thalapathy Vijay, Dulquer Salmaan, Ajith Kumar, composer Anirudh Ravichander, and actresses Trisha and Shruti Haasan attending the ceremony alongside other guests, capturing festive rituals, traditions, and joyous celebrations on screen.

The video circulating on social media claimed that actors Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur got married on January 22 in Chennai. However, a closer examination reveals the footage is not authentic but AI-generated. Responding to the clip, a user in the comments pointed out that Ajith was reportedly in Dubai on that date, casting further doubt on the video’s credibility and the marriage claim shared widely across multiple platforms online yesterday.

Dhanush and Mrunal spark marriage rumours

Earlier this month, a Free Press Journal report suggested the couple plans to marry on Valentine’s Day, February 14, this year. It further stated that Dhanush and Mrunal’s rumored wedding would be an intimate, private affair, with only close family members and friends in attendance, keeping celebrations low-key and away from public attention, while details remain unconfirmed and carefully guarded. However, a source close to the actors later rubbished the wedding rumours and told HT City, “Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is a rumour that has caught wind for no reason.”

On the professional front, Dhanush is set to appear next in Kara, a forthcoming project that will be helmed by director Vignesh Raja. The film is expected to showcase him in a powerful, intense, and performance-driven role for audiences worldwide. Meanwhile, Mrunal has an exciting slate ahead, including Do Deewane Seher Mein, Dacoit: A Love Story, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Pooja Meri Jaan, and reportedly Allu Arjun’s upcoming film with Atlee.