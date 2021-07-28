After working in Bollywood films, Esha Deol has now become a producer. Giving information about this, Isha said a few days ago that she has opened a production house named ‘BEF ie Bharat Esha Films’ along with her husband Bharat Takhtani. The film ‘Ek Dua’, the first film under the ‘BFF’ production house, has also been released on the OTT platform Voot Select. Isha is looking very happy after becoming a producer. Recently, while talking to Indian Express, he told about his production house and while recalling the days when his father Dharmendra did not want him to come and work in films.



In a conversation with The Indian Express, he said, ‘I got an offer of Ek Dua as an actress but when I read its script, I loved it and this script touched my heart. Apart from being an actress, I also wanted to join this film, how can I join this film being an actress and thus it became my first film as a producer. So now I am very happy about it. Isha may want to have her own production house today but her father Dharmendra would not want to see her in films but she would be very happy with this achievement of her daughter.



Hema Malini and Isha had once appeared on Kapil Sharma’s show, then Hema also revealed that Dharmendra did not want Isha to work in films, while both her sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were already part of the films. and were doing a good job. Isha also told Kapil that, ‘I do not want to say that I had to face difficulties due to this. Yes, but everyone has to face different types of challenges and this applies to boys as well. Talking about my father, he was a possessive and conservative-minded person.

According to them, girls should not work in this world (industry). But he looked at it from a security point of view. Maybe he knew how the industry works, whether the girls are safe or not. But we managed it well. Talking about Esha Deol’s work, Rajveer Ankur Singh and Barbie Sharma will also be seen in Ek Dua, this movie has been released on Voot on 26th July. Esha Deol will also be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in the Rudra web series which will release on Disney+ Hotstar.