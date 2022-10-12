Dharmendra Reacts As Javed Akhtar Says He Refused Amitabh Bachchan’s Zanjeer

Hindi cinema’s veteran writer and poet Javed Akhtar remains in the headlines for his statements apart from his work. Javed Akhtar is counted among those celebrities of the industry, who speak everything about his heart with impunity. Recently, in an interview, he disclosed the superhit film Zanjeer of Amitabh Bachchan’s career. But Dharmendra Deol has felt bad due to Javed Akhtar’s revelations. He has given a befitting reply to Javed Akhtar by reversing.

Javed Akhtar said that it took a lot of effort to find a hero for the film Zanjeer. Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role in this film, but Big B was the last choice of the makers for this film. Javed Akhtar told that the script of this film was written keeping Dharmendra in mind, but for some reason, he refused to do this film. Prakash Mehra had the script but not the hero.

Javed told that Prakash Mehra took this film to many actors but they all rejected it. Some of them are no longer in this world and some are still alive. That era was of Rajesh Khanna. Rajesh Khanna was considered a god. There was a lot of romance and music angle in the film, which was not there in this film. The story of Zanjeer was of a hero who was angry, serious and harsh from beginning to end. Nobody wanted to do this role.

Javed, kaise ho …….dikhave ki iss duniya mein haqeeqaten dabi rah jaati hain . jeetey raho…..Dilon ko gudgudana khoob aata hai …..kaash sar chad ke bolne ka jaadu bhi sekh liya hota ….. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 11, 2022

Dharmendra has given a befitting reply to Javed Akhtar’s reply. He said, “In this world of pretence, reality gets buried. There is a lot of magic to tickle hearts. I wish I had learned the magic of speaking head-on too.” For information, let us tell you that Zanjeer proved to be the turning point in Amitabh Bachchan’s career. In this film, he was called Angry Young Man