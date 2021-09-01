Prakash Kaur, the first wife of Bollywood’s famous actor Dharmendra, stays away from Limelight. There is a very rare occasion when Prakash Kaur has been seen interacting with the media. At the same time, some of his pictures are becoming fiercely viral on social media. Actually, Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur appeared at the Mumbai airport with her elder son Sunny Deol. In the pictures, Prakash Kaur is seen wearing a gray suit wearing a mask. At the same time, Sunny Deol was also seen walking behind him.

Win the hearts of the fans-

Apart from the pictures, some videos related to Sunny Deol and Prakash Kaur are also going viral on social media. A video of the actor left no stone unturned to win the hearts of the fans. Actually, in the video, he was seen taking care of his mother and handling her dupatta. Fans also praised him for this video of him.

The actor married at the age of 19 years-

Let us tell you that Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur were married in the year 1954. At that time the age of the actor was only 19 years. Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur have four children named Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijita Deol, and Ajita Deol. While Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol made their mark in cinema-like fathers, Ajita and Vijita stayed away from Hindi cinema.

Prakash Kaur in an interview –

In one of her interviews, Prakash Kaur had said that she is a simple housewife who does not know much about the film world. He had said, “I am a housewife. I love my home and kids very much. I don’t care what others say about me. Everyone has their own lifestyle. I also have my own, so why point a finger at someone in such a situation?

Talking about Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur had said that he is her first and last love. Dharmendra’s wife had said in her interview, “He is the father of my children. I love them and respect them too. What was meant to happen happened? I don’t know whether I should blame him or luck for this.”

Regarding Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur further said, “But I know this much that no matter how far he is from home if I need him, he will be there immediately. I have not lost my faith in them. After all, he is the father of my children.”