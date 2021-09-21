Dhvani Bhanushali’s New Navratri Song ‘Mehendi’ Is Out Now!

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali has made a special identity with her songs for a long time. Her new song Navratri special song ‘Mehendi’ has been released. Gurfateh Pirzada will also be seen in this song along with Dhvani. Dhvani Bhanushali is one of the top singers in today’s time. Not only this, but she is such a young singer, whose song ‘Vaaste’ has been viewed more than 1 billion times. This pop sensation has gained special recognition in a very short time. Also released her next big chartbuster ‘Mehendi’.

Gurfateh Pirzada will also be seen along with Dhvani in Navratri special song ‘Mehndi’. The lyrics of the song have been written by Priya Saraiya. Music composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. Dhvani and Vishal Dadlani have sung this song. The song has been shot in the beautiful city of lakes Udaipur. The music video is directed by Vibhu Puri.

Releasing the song on her YouTube channel, Dhvani said, “I think this is the beginning of a new journey and I have always been fortunate to have good people. From the scintillating music composers Lijo and Chetas to the beautiful writer Priya and Azeem who put the entire song together, everyone has put their lives into the song. I am extremely grateful to be singing this song with Vishal sir who is a wonderful human being and phenomenal music director, it was a special experience for me. It was a lot of fun working with Vibhu sir, he has made this song lively, rich, and picturesque. Also, it was a great experience working with Girish sir who has made each frame of ‘Mehendi’ beautiful.”

It was through the song ‘Mehendi’ that I got an opportunity to work with Gurfateh. We shot together for two days. He has been my partner for two days of shooting and I hope we get a chance to work together again. I would especially like to thank my father who has been my true critic and biggest support. Thanks to the entire team of ‘Henna’. I hope the audience will appreciate and love ‘Mehndi’ as much as they have loved my previous songs.”