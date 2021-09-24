Dia Poses In Her Elegant Home While Sharing An Emotional Note To Baby Avyaan

Dia Mirza left for work on Thursday, apparently for the first time after becoming a mother earlier this year. In a special note on Instagram, in part addressed to her son Avyaan, she wrote that she has to work hard to make the world a better place to grow up.

Sharing a picture of herself wearing a kaftan, Dia wrote in her caption, “Finally stepped out last evening to be a part of a very special event. More on that soon! For now, just wanted to thank this amazing team for making me feel super even though it was so so so tough going away from Avyaan for those 4hrs. Mamma will work Avi, because Mamma wants to make the world a better place for you to grow up in my jaan.”

Dias’s picture also gave a glimpse of her home in Mumbai, complete with hardwood floors, a tall lampshade, and artwork on the wall. Older photos of her home posted by Dia have revealed her love for the outdoors. The living room has large windows to let in lots of sunlight and the windowsill is lined with all kinds of plants.

Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed Avyaan earlier this year. In an Instagram post announcing his birth, Dia wrote that he was born prematurely and had to spend several weeks in the hospital under observation.

“Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and power of prayer. Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way. All our family and friends this time would not have been half as comforting without your strength and prayers,” she had written in her post.