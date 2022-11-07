Did Amber Heard Deactivate Her Twitter Account Or Was It Her Ex-boyfriend Elon Musk Behind It?

Ever since the Twitter takeover Elon Musk assumed control of Twitter and the profile of Amber Heard has vanished. Netizens are wondering if she deleted her account or if Elon Musk made that decision. It is worth noting that she dated Elon Musk for nearly two years after divorcing Johnny Depp. Many celebrities have been deleting their accounts recently, including Kanye West and Kylie Jenner (daughter of Kayne from the Kardashian clan).

During the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, he was asked to pay $10.35 million. The actress has been maintaining a low profile since then. However, during the trial, fans were curious if Elon Musk would be asked to testify as well but he did not take a stand during the proceedings. Now netizens believe that their past relationship is what might have something to do with the disappearance of her profile on Twitter.

Elon Musk’s relations with actress Amber Heard.

There was a time when the whole internet was buzzing about Elon’s recent strings of dating. One of the people in question seems to be Amber Heard. It was been reported that she has pictures from their reunion at their penthouse, though Elon claims to have started dating her soon after his break-up with Johnny Depp. There are also reports that Amber holds incriminating evidence against Elon and blackmails him as a result.

A source said that Amber Heard wanted to settle down with Elon Musk while they were dating in 2017, which then became the reason for their alleged split. “Amber was desperately trying to marry Elon and she wanted to use the same strategy on him as she used on Johnny,” a source revealed. But, “Amber’s plan did not work out because Elon refused to marry her.”

In May 2016, actress Amber Heard began dating entrepreneur Elon Musk. They dated for almost a year before splitting up. A People Magazine article reported, “Elon is working day and night. He loves his job and is in no position to be in a relationship right now and so he’s ending it.”

Why did Elon Musk decide to take over Twitter?

Mr Musk has now learned what Mr Zuckerberg learned many years ago. Being the face of any controversy is unpleasant, according to Evelyn Douek, an assistant professor at Stanford Law School. Social media companies all face the same pressures from users, advertisers and governments and are therefore forced toward a common set of norms and processes that make it difficult for them to differ.

Like many other advertisers, Elon Musk has been in talks with Twitter in recent days. They make 90% of their revenue from digital advertising. However, even though Mr Musk would like to see less advertising on social media websites. He’s under pressure to improve Twitter’s finances as soon as possible. This is because of debt repayments for the acquisition of the company.