Did Anushka Sharma Call Virat Kohli Her Cute Fan? Look Inside

The most loved celebrity couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen in the streets of England as the actress took it on Instagram on Saturday. The couple is currently in England for the tour. The family has been traveling ever since their baby girl turned three months. However, recently the baby turned six months. The team has been practicing in Durham.

See Also: Sonam Kapoor Raises Clothing Standards in this Louis Vuitton Ensemble

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been giving major couple goals ever since they married. Whether it was their wedding or a random picture, the fans are always in awe to hear more from the couple. Meanwhile, it seems the couple took a break and walked on the streets of Durham. The place is beautiful for tourists and shares a vintage vibe. The houses, cottages, and scenery in Durham are pretty and quite mind soothing.

The actress, Anushka Sharma shared pictures with her husband Virat Kohli and captioned their time as, “Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans! 🤭😝❤️ The photo was taken by another fan – @cloverwootton“. You can see their pictures below.

The couple has been having fun in the picture. It seems baby Vamika was missing from the scene. The fans have been guessing if the couple took a break and were exploring the city. It could be that they were shooting for an upcoming project as the makeup artist took the beautiful shots.

A Few Other Updates

As for the cricket tour updates in England, Rishabh Pant tested covid positive, along with Team India support staff member. We hope both of them to get well very soon. Other members who came in contact with the cricketer were isolated for three days. Now that isolation is complete; we hope Rishabh Pant would also join the team soon. The first test begins on August 4.

See Also: Covid-19 Variant Lambda Could be Deadlier than Delta Variant ; Insights