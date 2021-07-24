Did Mahesh Babu reject Hrithik Roshan and Deepika’s Ramayana? Find out in this story!

Madhu Mantena is attempting to pull off a casting coup by getting Mahesh Babu, Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone together in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana 3D, according to reports. However, we’ve learned that the celebrity has turned down Madhu’s offer to be a part of this epic.

“Madhu and Nitesh are looking to shoot for Ramayana from mid-2022 and the dates coincide with the biggest filmmaker of India, SS Rajamouli’s next. It was an obvious choice for Mahesh to choose Rajamouli over the rendition of Ramayana,” told a source to a daily leading entertainment magazine.

Deepika will play Sita in this tale, while Hrithik plays Raavan. The producers were confident in receiving a yes from Mahesh Babu, but since he turned down the offer, they are now looking for another actor to play Lord Ram on screen. Hrithik will finish filming for Vikram Vedha, Night Manager (his digital debut), and Fighter before moving on to Ramayana. Pathan, Intern, and Fighter, to name a few, are among Deepika’s upcoming flicks.

Meanwhile, following RRR, SS Rajamouli will star Mahesh Babu in an African jungle adventure penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad. The picture is set to hit theatres next year.