Despite all the frustrations Shamita Shetty is facing these days with everyone and especially with Raqesh Bapat, she has managed to survive in the house with full confidence. In fact, she has been quite confident of her survival. Last week, during a task, she casually nominated herself while looking super confident that she’d be saved by the audience. Even the situation with Raqesh is not too different. Since day one, he is constantly being called out for not having a stand or personality in the house and yet he hasn’t tried to change his ways at all. The only thing that he seems to be caring about right now is his bond with Shamita which frankly looks quite exhausting from where we see it. But the question that arises among all of us is “Why are Shamita and Raqesh so confident of their survival in the BB OTT despite putting in no efforts?

Karan Johar was particularly strict on Akshara Singh during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar. Additionally, the contestants also got video questions from the audience where Akshara was the hot target again. The whole episode painted her in a bad light and immediately after that her eviction was announced. However, after her eviction, the Bhojpuri actress had something very shocking to reveal. In a media interaction yesterday, she claimed that all of these ‘so-called audiences’ that were asking the video questions were actually members of the BB team. She said, “Wo team ke hi log hain. Wo koi audience nahi thi. Un log ke chehre mere jaane pehchaane the”.

Well, if this is true then it is proof enough that the BB makers are biased, something that has been observed throughout the latest season of the show. In the first week itself, the host had sowed discord between Divya Agarwal and Akshara by spinning a fake story around how the former had made problematic remarks on the Bhojpuri industry. In the very next week, Karan had also indirectly threatened Divya, asked her not to take his name, and said something along the lines of how he gets to decide on the evictions. But that’s not it. All this while, he has been too soft with Shamita and is constantly seen either mollycoddling her or seeking her opinion as if she is the co-host. All of this actually brings us to the question “Is BB OTT fixed?”

The Khabri has made some interesting claims against the BB makers. According to them, the show is fixed and the makers are deciding upon who they want to keep and who they want to eliminate as per their whims. According to them, no evictions happened last week because Neha Bhasin had received the least votes and they wanted her to stay in the show.

Even The Khabri has insisted that both Raqesh and Shamita have been promised a direct entry in the BB 15 house. While we cannot say how much weight these claims hold, they actually explain a lot of things that have been happening in the house. If Shamita and Raqesh have been promised slots in the BB 15 house, it only makes sense that they save their energy for that?