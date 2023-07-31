‘Did Not Get Excited’: Dharmendra Talks About Kissing Shabana Azmi In ‘Rocky Aur Rani’

The recent Bollywood release, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ is grabbing a lot of limelight. The film is receiving positive reviews. While there is a lot of buzz about Ranveer Singh’s acting and his chemistry with Alia Bhatt in the film, one particular scene from the movie which is making noise is Dharmendra’s lip lock with co-star Shabana Azmi.

Dharmendra on kissing Shabana Azmi

In a recent interview, the veteran actor opened up to his kissing scene in Karan Johar’s directorial. He asserted that there was no awkwardness during the shoot.

Talking about sharing an intimate moment with Shabana in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, Dharmendra stated people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it is creating such an impact. He shared that the last time he did a kissing scene was in ‘Life In A Metro’ with Nafisa Ali.

The legendary actor told that when Karan narrated the scene to him and Shabana, they did not get excited. But they understood it. They realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in. He also said that he believes there is no age for romance. Dharmendra quoted, “Age is just a number and two people who are in love will show their love for each other by kissing irrespective of age. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot.”

Further in the interview, the iconic star called ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ a fantastic film. He also praised his co-actors and labelled Ranveer as ‘terrific’ and Alia as ‘natural’.

About ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles. It’s plot revolves around leads trying to unite their grandparents and long lost lovers played by Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Jaya Bachchan appears as Dharmendra’ wife in the film. The Dharma Productions film has made a good start at the box office. It has collected ₹46 crore in 3 days of its release.