Did Ranbir Kapoor Breakup With Alia Bhatt On Her Birthday? Blame It On This Reason

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are B-towns new favorite couples. The two will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming project Brahmastra. Ever since the duo started dating they have been giving major couple goals. Their love blosmmed on the sets of their film together, Brahmastra and now the couple is going stronger than ever from speaking reverently about each other in the interviews to Alia posting Ranbir’s pictures on social media, they are head-over-heels in love with each other.

Amidst this, the latest reports suggest that all is not well between couple. Alia recently celebrated her birthday with her girl gang including her sister Shaheen Bhatt and best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. She also took to Instagram to share the pictures from her intimate birthday celebration. Wishes poured in for the birthday girl from her friends and colleagues.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9vANIHhMJR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

However, as per a report in odishatv.in there was no message for Ranbir. The report further suggested that despite being in Mumbai, Ranbir chose to stay away while his ladylove celebrated her birthday with her girl gang.

Recently, a video has been doing rounds on the internet as the much-in-love couple is busy shooting for Brahmastra and glimpses of their dance sequence got leaked on the internet. In the video which is going viral Alia spots looking at Beau Ranbir as he takes off his shirt and flaunts his abs like a hero. Pictures and videos from their shoot have flooded the internet & we can’t stop gushing over at how adorable they look together and we wonder what suddenly happened between the two.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9OJnx-B9f0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

We really hope that this is just a lover’s tiff and they reunite soon.





