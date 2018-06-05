Ranveer Singh’s career is climbing new heights with every character he plays for his films. From Peshwa Bajirao to Allaudin Khilji his performances are getting better and bigger. Currently, he is busy in preparation of his upcoming movie ‘Simmba’ where he will be casted opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film is to be directed by Rohit Shetty and will hit the floors by this December.

Ranveer’s ladylove Deepika is also very busy with her films and has a tight schedule. for the past couple of months, there is abuzz that the couple is thinking to take their relation to another level as, Deepika is not signing any film till December and also RV will not start any new project this year.



A source informed a leading daily, “Ranveer wants a few months gap between Simmba and ’83. He has to start prep and training for his role and given that he’s a complete method actor, he doesn’t want to spare any effort in his portrayal of the cricket icon.”

Meanwhile It’s speculated, that both of them are taking off at same time which is not a co-incidence. They both are planning to get married by this year. A source identified as one of Ranveer’s close friends said, “Ranveer has informally told his friends in the industry about his marriage. By the end of this year, he will be a married man for sure.”



Recently, during a conversation with Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone indirectly seemed to be kind of confirming about her marriage with Ranveer. The marriage is said to take place in November in presence of close friends and family and if the rumour mills are to be believed, the preparations for the same has already begun.

Coming back to Deepika, the actress recently shared a picture from the Cannes film festival where the actress is posing and sticking out her tongue in her striking pink outfit and she captioned it, “because every picture has a story to tell (Part 2)

And his love, Ranveer immediately dropped a comment, “Arre Arre gulabo hahahaha”

Also, Deepika’s sister Anisha started following Ranveer on Instagram and the actor too, in turn, followed her. Deepika, on the other hand, has started following Ranveer’s mother Anju Bhavnani on Instagram.

Their Instagram handle’s tales are just hopping around and are making our mind believe that something big is cooking between them.



RV and DP have always put their relation under a veil and never publically accepted it. Also this year, Ranveer’s ex Anushka Sharma got married with cricketer Virat Kholi in a hush-hush affair which left their fans stunned. It’s been surmise by the fans of the duo’s that they don’t want any media intervention so maybe they will keep their marriage low key.