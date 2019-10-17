Did Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Break Up? Details Inside

Share

Their relationship started way before they signed their first film together and they have been all over the news for quite a long time now. For the ones who don’t know, let’s give you a quick recap. It all started when Sara Ali Khan openly declared on Koffee with Karan that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan. Sara admitting her crush on Kartik Aaryan spread like a wildfire and her Simbba co-star Ranveer Singh played the perfect cupid and introduced the two and ever since the two were inseparable. The two seemed to be pretty serious about each other and made sure to Facetime each other when they were not together. And just when we were expecting a “happily ever after” a piece of news that made headlines that came by and broke our hearts Sara and Kartik whom we have always adored have reportedly broken up.

A few days ago there were reports that the two have decided to not make public appearances together, but now as per a Mumbai Mirror report the couple have reportedly broken up due to their hectic schedules and as they were not getting enough time to spend with each other the couple decided to call it quits. This is heartbreaking!

The two were so inseparable in the past few months we were not expecting this to happen so soon. From visiting each other on sets to dropping each other to airport the two seem to be a match made in heaven. Ever since Kartik and Sara were roped in for Imtiaz Ali’s their chemistry reached a whole new level altogether. After the film’s wrap up Kartik and Sara wrote heartwarming notes for each other. Sara wrote, “Thank you @Kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffees about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again. I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit.”

Kartik too had written an equally adorable post which could be read as, “When Veera says “…Par yeh raasta, yeh bahut accha hai. Mein chahti hoon ki yeh raasta kabhi khatam na ho” This is what shooting with @imtiazaliofficial feels like. 66 days were wayyy too less. It’s a wrap. A film i never wanted to end. Thank you to my dream director.. And couldn’t have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95 Want to work with you again and again and again.”

On August 10, 2019 Kartik flew off to Bangkok to celebrate his princess Sara’s birthday. Sharing an adorable picture with Sara Kartik wrote, “Happy Birthday Princess @Saraalikhan95. And Eid Mubarak (this time without a mask).” Kartik was referring to his June 5 post on Instagram where the duo clicked a selfie covering their faces with masks as they celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr. Not just the post, the cake in the selfie posted by Kartik Aaryan also read, “Happy Birthday Princess”.

During the promotions of the film he was asked about Sara in almost every interview but the best part was, he was not fed up with it. He had politely replied, “Why will I be fed up? Not fed up at all. The thing is that she was being asked when she was promoting her film. Because once she had something then everybody kept asking her. So every other day kuch na kuch aisa aa raha tha ki aisa laga raha tha woh bhi aisa toh nahin…zyada toh nahin…lekin I understood the fact that while you are promoting you’ll always be asked these questions. Toh jab ab mera start hua hai promotion toh ab woh mere pe aa gaya hai ki main sawaal ke jawaab…” And Kriti once again had hilariously replied, “I think Ranveer ko aisa lag raha hoga ki Kartik uske saath promote kar raha hai jaise mujhe lag raha hai ki Sara humaare saath promote kar rahi hai.”

This is such heartbreaking news! We hope this is just a lover’s tiff and Kartik and Sara reunite soon.