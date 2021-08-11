Did You Know 7 Bollywood Actresses who own THE COSTLIEST handbags ever! Check it out here

Bollywood actresses are known for their style and panache and very often they set a fashion trend amongst the country. Whatever the actor seen sporting preety quickly becomes the latest fashion trend amongst the youth. Whatever it be hairstyles, shoes or clothes, millions of young girls and guys get influenced by what they do and wear.

Here’s the list of the handbags that your favourite stars carry most often and how much they cost:

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt endorses a handbag brand but here she is wearing an Uber luxurious handbag from TOD’s. It’s a fringed leather bag which is presently priced at Rs 1 lakh.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

The nawab wife has confessed to being a total shopaholic. Kareena Kapoor Khan owns a massive collection of Chanel and Bottega. Not only that, from her entire collection of fancy and branded handbags her utmost favourite is the one from Hermes Birkin Epsom which she is often seen carrying. The bag costs a whopping Rs 8.26 Lakhs.

3. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan share a similar love for bags especially their Hermes Birkin. Coincidentally, Deepika also has the same Hermes bag but it is the tan-brown colour that she often pairs with her earthy colours. Once again, the bag costs Rs 8.26 Lakhs.

4. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is the ultimate fashionista of Bollywood. She carries her dresses and bags gracefully as ever and remains true to her ethereal beauty image. Sonam Kapoor is a true lover of Vintage bags and has a huge collection of more than 100 handbags. Sonam’s favourite handbag is her Chanel Large classic flap handbag which is priced at a staggering Rs 4 Lakhs. She has been spotted wearing the bag on multiple occasions and she pairs the bag beautifully with her dresses.

5. Shilpa Shetty

The gorgeous mommy Shilpa Shetty is known for her fashion skills and charismatic style. Shilpa loves to flaunt her exquisite Crocodile Leather Classic Lady Dior handbag in pink that costs Rs 3 Lakhs.

6. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra like the rest also has a massive collection of handbags. But out of those, her utmost favourite is her Valentino Garavani Rockstud backpack which is seen sporting in almost all of her airport looks. The bag costs Rs 1.25 Lakhs.

7. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma too has an immeasurable collection of totes but her favourite bag is not any fancy luxury handbag or cute little pink dior. It’s a quirky and fun backpack from Fendi that costs an astounding Rs 12 Lakhs.