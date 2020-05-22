Rana Daggubati rose to fame when he starred in the South magnum opus Baahubali. He was the main antagonist Bhallaladeva in the movie that went on to break all box office records. Recently, the actor was in news for his Roka ceremony with Miheeka Bajaj during the quarantine. And now we have another big reveal lined up for you. But did you know Rana Daggubati is blind in one eye? The actor revealed in an interview that he can’t see with his left eye.

During an old interview, Rana said, “Should I tell you one thing? I am blind in my right eye. I see only from my left eye. The one you see is someone else’s eye which was donated to me after his death,” as the audience listened in shock. He then closed his left eye with his hand and continued, “If I close my eye, I can see no one.” “LV Prasad operated on me when I was young. Study well. We will support. Be courageous as you have to look after her. Sorrows will go away one day, but you have to gear up and keep them happy always,” added the Baahubali actor.

According to a report by Indian Express, Rana had motivated a woman who had a problem in her eye. Rana said to the lady that being blind should not stop her or her children from living a normal life or being under pressure or fear.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Hyderabad Times, Rana’s father, Suresh Babu opened up his marriage. He said, “The wedding will happen this year. We were thinking of having it around December but it could happen even sooner than that too. We will reveal the details once things are finalised. One thing’s for sure, the kids have given us a nice way to enhance our lockdown productivity. We’ll now be busy planning a wedding.”