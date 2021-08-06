When it comes to speaking about the best Jodis in Bollywood, one can’t just help out mention Shahrukh Khan and Kajol’s name in it. The two have always managed to create magic and redefined love with their electrifying chemistry. Moreover, they have been good friends with each other over the past few decades. But many might not know that Shahrukh Khan wasn’t really fond of Kajol when he had worked with her for the first time.

Actor Shahrukh Khan had once called fellow actor Kajol ‘an idiot’ saying that she didn’t know anything about acting. During the shoot of Baazigar, Shahrukh had scolded her for not knowing what she does in front of the camera. He had also told her that she will need ‘to learn the craft of acting.

In an old interview with The Indian Express, Shahrukh recalled not recommending Kajol to Aamir Khan for a film as he thought she lacked focus. “When I was working with her in Baazigar, Aamir Khan asked me about her as he wanted to work with her. I left him a message saying that she is very bad and has no focus. You will not be able to work with her.” SRK then added that he soon realized he made a huge error of judgment. He said, “And then I saw the rushes in the evening. I kept calling Aamir to clarify. I told him, I don’t know what it is but she is magical on-screen.”

During an episode of ScoopWhoop Townhall, Kajol had said, “I didn’t know acting at all. It’s the truth. At the time of Baazigar, Shahrukh had said to me, ‘You know you are an idiot. You really are an idiot. Tum gadhi ho, tumhe pata nahi tum kya kar rahi ho. Tumhe kuch nahi hai acting k baare mein. Tum bas aese ghumti phirti ho. Tumhe pata nahi hai ki tum kya kar rahi ho camera k samne (You’re an idiot and you don’t know what you are doing. You don’t know anything about acting. You just roam around. You don’t know what you’re doing in front of the camera). And you better watch it because you have ‘to learn the craft of acting.

The actress also recalled how the two ended up becoming friends on the sets of Baazigar. “I remember Shahrukh Khan and other actors had a huge hangover when they came on the sets and I was jabbering away in Marathi with his makeup guy. They were like ‘what is that voice. It is going to split open our heads.’ He was very grumpy but I kept chatting and finally, he said, ‘will you please shut up. Chup Ho Jao’. I think that’s how we became friends,” shared Kajol.

At this point, Shahrukh Khan interjects Kajol and adds that he still asks Kajol to shut up. “I am not very talkative in personal life. Kajol will have an upper hand when it comes to talking over all of us. Even now, I have to tell her to shut up,” said Shahrukh.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Shahrukh Khan and Kajol have worked in films such as ‘Baazigar’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge’ and ‘Dilwale’.