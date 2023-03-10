‘Didn’t Expect’; Netizens Shocked At Aditya Roy Kapur’s Take On ‘Toxic Masculinity’

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is known for his acting prowess. Besides delivering raw performances on-screen, he always manages to make girls to go weak on their knees with his charming looks. Recently, Aditya attended We The Women Townhall featuring Barkha Dutt. During his conversation with the host, he said something about ‘toxic masculinity’ which made him trend online.

Aditya Roy Kapur on ‘toxic masculinity’

When asked to put forward his views on the term ‘toxic masculinity’, Aditya said that its concept has changed over the years and the phrase “should be used with care” because it is causing identity crisis in men. He asserted that the casual use of the phrase has made things worse and has actually caused confusion.

When Aditya was asked if men are under pressures which they don’t speak about, he went on to share a ‘crazy statistic’ which he saw recently. He stated, “I don’t want to be dark here but 78% of all suicides committed last year were men. And only one-third of people in therapy are men. So, it obviously means that men are in crisis of sorts as well.”

Aditya Roy Kapur on recent fan encounter

Furthermore, Aditya opened up on the recent incident when a fan tried to kiss him forcefully. He quoted, “After a brief moment of shock, I quickly realised the situation and laid back on my self-defence instincts. While it can be uncomfortable to have your personal space invaded, I understand that some people can’t help their excitement. I did not make a big deal about it, and security quickly took care of the situation.”

Netizens applaud Aditya Roy Kapur’s thoughts on ‘toxic masculinity’

Now, as soon as Aditya’s chat with Barkha reached social media, users began praising the actor for his out-of-the-box take on the less-discussed-about topic. One user wrote,“Good on the spot thinking and well articulated”. Another stated, “Wow, I did not know he is such a good speaker. He was asked on the spot but he didn’t dodge it and gave a moment to think about it and answered it almost perfectly”. A third one commented, “Proud of you my Mard”. “Didn’t expect this from him but kudos,” penned a fourth user.

Aditya Roy Kapur career

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur appeared last in the Disney+Hotstar series The Night Manager with Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. He is coming up next with Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur.