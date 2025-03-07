‘Didn’t Feel The Need To Explain’: Yuvika Chaudhary Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Prince Narula

After months of speculation regarding her marriage, Yuvika Chaudhary has finally addressed the persistent rumours about her relationship with Prince Narula. In a recent interview, Yuvika revealed that she never felt the need to clarify the status of her marriage earlier, which is why she had ignored the rumours for so long.

Yuvika Dismisses Separation Rumours

Speaking to ETimes, Yuvika confirmed that all is well between her and Prince, though she admitted the rumours had taken a toll on her husband. “This (parenthood) is a new journey for both of us. I didn’t react to rumours back then. Prince is very emotional, and the rumours affect him. But sometimes I feel there is no need to clarify things,” she said.

She further explained, “At one point, when I said Prince was busy, I meant he was busy with work. Then people started saying I was staying at my mother’s house, but that was because of construction work at my own home. I didn’t feel the need to explain things to people.”

Reflecting on their bond, she added, “Every phase is different, from being friends to dating, getting married, and now becoming parents. We have seen both fun days and tough days. But as we move forward, we realize this journey has only strengthened our relationship.”

Rumours and Speculation

Prince and Yuvika first met on Bigg Boss Season 9 and tied the knot on October 12, 2018. After six years of marriage, the couple announced their first pregnancy in June 2024, welcoming their daughter, Ekleen, in October.

Speculation about trouble in their marriage arose soon after their daughter’s birth. Yuvika was notably absent from Prince’s birthday celebrations, further fueling speculation. Fans also believed Prince took indirect jabs at Yuvika through an Instagram post that read, “Kuch log vlogs mein jhooth bol ke sache ban jate hai. Aur kuch log chup rahe kar galat sabit ho jate. Is zamane mein rishte se jada vlogs important hai” (Some people lie in their vlogs and appear truthful, while those who stay silent are proven wrong. In today’s time, vlogs seem more important than relationships). The speculation intensified when the couple shared separate notes for their daughter’s two-month birthday.

Putting Rumours to Rest

This year, Prince and Yuvika dismissed separation rumours with a new Instagram post. Prince shared pictures of their Lohri celebrations, featuring Yuvika and their daughter, putting an end to ongoing speculation about their relationship.