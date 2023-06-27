‘Didn’t Know English’: ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ Star Avneet Kaur Recalls Her Initial Days!

Famous TV actress Avneet Kaur has recently made her Bollywood debut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’. The young actress is receiving a lot of appreciation for her part in the movie. While promoting the same on a podcast, Avneet made many revelations. The actress recalled her struggles in the industry and said that she could not speak fluent English in the early days of her career.

While in conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Avneet said, “When I came to Mumbai, I did not know English. Then I learned English in school and also learned a little Marathi. I was weak in English because I am from Punjab where they don’t teach this language much. Also, I was low on confidence.”

Talking bout gaining confidence, the actress said, “When you have to perform in front of so many people, you become confident.”

Let us tell you that Avneet first appeared in ‘Dance India Dance Lil Masters’. Audiences loved her dancing skills. In 2012, she began her acting career with the TV show ‘Meri Maa’. She did many shows on small screen before tasting success with ‘Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga’. In this show, she worked with Siddharth Nigam and played the role of Jasmine.

Avneet Kaur is quite popular on social media. She has 33 million followers. Talking about the same, Avneet quoted, “My army, Avneetians, has seen me grow from a child to a girl and now a woman. They give me a lot of strength in whatever I do.”

For the unversed, ‘Tiki Weds Sheru’ is directed by Sam Kabir and bankrolled by Kangana Ranaut. It is released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.