‘Difference Between Class And Crass’: Daisy Shah Shares Cryptic Post Amid Ugly Fight With Archana Gautam!

The latest season of stunt-based reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi’ is doing great in terms of ratings. The contestants are bonding well on the show. However, there are two participants- Daisy Shah and Archana Gautam who have turned against each other in an ugly verbal spat on social media. While their differences are not visible on the show till now, both Daisy and Archana are having a war of words right now.

Daisy and Archana’s bitter exchange of words

It all began when a video of Daisy criticising Archana’s entertainment quotient went viral on internet. When asked if she found Archana entertaining, Daisy said, “Mere liye woh entertainment nahi hai, sorry. Mere liye kaan se khoon nikaalna hai.”

When Archana saw the clip circulating online, she re-shared it on her official handle and hit back at Daisy. The ‘Bigg boss 16’ contestant wrote, “I have eliminated her two times. That’s why she is upset with me😂😂😂. Koi nahi babu. It’s a show usme entertainment karke ke or stunt krne ke hi @colorstv pesai Deta hai. Just chill babu India loves me so much😜.”

Besides this, Archana also shared a video where she stated, “Dekho, ungli nahi karne ka mujhe. Varna main haath kar deti. Then I would have told more of truth.”

Soon after, the ‘Jai Ho’ actress dropped a cryptic post on her Instagram account. In the two picture notes shared by her, she wrote, “Everybody have their own way of liking things and people! If I don’t like somebody’s way of poking and instigating people then I don’t.”

Furthermore, Daisy said that if one understands the difference between class and crass then they have her respect.

Meanwhile, Daisy might not have developed a nice equation with Archana, she did grow close to another co-contestant from Rohit Shetty’s show, Shiv Thakare. The duo is rumoured to be in a relationship. They were even spotted on a movie date recently.