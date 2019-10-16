Different Eye Colour Means Different Trait Of Personality; Check Out What Does Your Eye Colour Signifies?

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Dark Brown/Black

Dark brown/black eyes is very rare eye colour. It means you have a mysterious, secretive nature and you’re a natural leader, or you are often perceived in that way. Also if you have dark brown/black eyes you’re very responsible and you take the trust that people give you very seriously. You’re loyal, practical and hard-working.

Brown

The most common of all the eye colours, over 50 per cent of the population have brown eyes. You are often perceived as warm, honest and trustworthy, also perhaps predictable, traditional or conventional. If you have brown eyes you’re confident with people, extroverted in nature, like to meet new people and develop new relationships. You live in the moment and you are practical with a love for nature.

Hazel

Hazel is a very rare color in the iris, which could mean you’re a very unique character. They are made up of green and brown eyes, the shades can vary greatly from person to person. Common perceptions would be that of someone who is open-minded or indecisive. You have an unpredictable personality, changing from an introverted to extroverted personality. Also spontaneous, adaptable, fun-loving, likes new experiences and becomes bored quickly.

Blue

Blue eyes probably means you have good, mental, emotional and physical strength. Intelligent, straight-talking and you like things to be nice and calm and controlled. You may not always be taken seriously or considered to be a good leader, you have to work for respect. You may also be perceived as lacking warmth and compassion. You probably have a more introverted personality, cautious and you can sometimes come across as cold and uncaring as your emotions often take a back seat.

Grey

Grey eyes are just a dimmer version of blue and you don’t often see someone with them. You’re likely to be perceived as open-minded and flexible, able to adapt well to different people, situations and ways of thinking. Your openness of mind can also be a negative, as you can be indecisive. Like blue, you find it difficult to get taken seriously which can lead you to become defensive. It takes a lot to get you angry or aggravated due to your neutral temperament.

Green

If you have green eyes you’re in a minority, as green eyes are one of the rarest eye colours in the world. Green eyes are often perceived as mysterious and even sexy. Similar to dark eyes you can come across as dominate and a natural leader. You’re more reserved and introverted in personality, similar to those with blue eyes. Usually curious and intelligent however you have difficulty controlling your emotions.