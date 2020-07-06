Who, in his/her wildest dreams, would have ever thought of coming across a day where a film’s trailer launch would be more of heartbreaking than exciting? It’s Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara we are talking about. Well, there are countless reasons to back our claims, but the film’s lead star – Sushant Singh Rajput – not being around us anymore is the most devastating one.

Weeks after his tragic demise, the makers have unveiled his last outing’s trailer and it’s special, very special. The film is an official adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars and, if you’ve read the book or seen it’s Hollywood version, we are sure you know that you’re signing up for everything emotional!

Dil Bechara’s trailer captures a lot of life lessons in the best way possible; be happiness, romance, friendship, heartbreak or inspiration. Sushant Singh as Manny seems to have gotten into the skin of his character, while Sanjana Sanghi makes for a promising debut.

Their chemistry is surreal and will leave you wanting for more. Mukesh Chhabra, who forays into direction with this one, has given his heart and soul into the making of Dil Bechara and it’s fairly visible. AR Rahman’s dreamy music is just like the perfect icing on the cake.

In a nutshell, this film is going to tug at your heartstrings. Get ready to smile, laugh and sob with this one and celebrate the beautiful human being that Sushant Singh Rajput was and will always be remembered as!

Dil Bechara releases on July 24, only on Disney+ Hotstar.