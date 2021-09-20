Diljit Says, “Superstar Honge Apne Ghar Pe” About Bollywood

Singer Diljit Dosanjh fell silent after being asked if he had a good time in Bollywood. After initially saying that he would rather remain silent, he said “Superstar honge apne ghar pe (Those actors can be lions in their own dens).”

In an interview, Diljit Dosanjh said that he doesn’t care whether he has cultivated a successful career in Bollywood because he has absolute control over his music. He said that no one could stop him from making the music he wanted, and he was proud of the fact that Punjabi singers are basically independent.

He told Film Companion in Hindi, “I have no desire of becoming a Bollywood star. I love music, and without anybody’s say, I can make my music. No superstar can tell me that this music won’t work, or that someone else’s song would work better, none of this works on me. Punjabi artists are independent, and that’s great freedom to have. Nobody can stop us, nobody can stop me from making music. I will keep making music for as long as I want to, and for as long as God allows me to. And I don’t give a damn about getting work in Bollywood.”

When asked if his experience in the Hindi film industry was good, Diljit smiled sarcastically. “If I speak up about it, it’ll become a big deal,” he said. “It’s better to stay away from all this. Your eyes reveal everything. It isn’t necessary to use words. And filmmaking is the kind of medium where it isn’t necessary that you get lines. You have your face and your expressions and your eyes, which reveal everything. I’m not crazy about anybody; no actor, no director, nobody. They can be superstars in their own homes.” Diljit appeared to second-guess the last statement. He said, “Perhaps I should have said this before.”

Diljit has starred in many successful Punjabi movies, made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab, also starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor. He has also appeared in Hindi films such as Phillauri, Soorma, Arjun Patiala, Good Newwz and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. He will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Netflix movie soon.