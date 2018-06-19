One of the most adorable couples of telly town, Deepika & Shoaib got hitched in a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony which was followed by a gala reception in Mumbai, for industry fraternity and friends. Since then, Dipika & Shoaib have been giving us major relationship goals. From celebrating mother’s birthday to enjoying iftaari, the couple is making us gush over them.

Shoaib’s birthday is approaching and just like a good wifey, Dipika has started prepping for her hubby’s first birthday post marriage. The actress took to Instagram to share the preparations and wrote how excited she is. From red and yellow roses to cakes, she isn’t leaving any stone unturned. Check out the pictures here:

Recently, Dipika and Shoaib took unofficial vows and shared it on Instagram. They wrote, “Some unofficial marriage vows!!! Smallest things are the most important. So here we promise each other we will do our duties and help each other in all the daily chores of every day!!! We will spread happiness in our lives and never let the friendship fade off. We will build a happy comfortable world for ourselves and stay happily ever after. #dodilmilrahehain #dodilmilgaye”.

Talking about her life after marriage, Dipika told a media portal “Life is wonderful, exactly the way I had envisioned. Things are peaceful and smooth. I am getting time to spend with myself, Ammi (Shoaib’s Mother) Saba (Shoaib’s sister). I cook for Shoaib, he gets a packed lunch for work. I am loving it as I am a very homely person”

When asked about why she is taking time to return on TV, Dipika had told a leading daily “I was enjoying and living the housewife life to the fullest. I am a complete homemaker now. I also helped Shoaib in his work at that time. Overall I was having a gala time.” The actress will soon be seen on small screen in Ekta’s Kapoor’s upcoming supernatural drama, Qayamat Ki Raat.

We hope Shoaib has a great 31st birthday which is going to be his first one post marriage!