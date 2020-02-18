Dipika Kakar expresses her Love For Husband Shoaib & Sister-In-Law, Saba With A beautiful Note; Slams Down Haters With The Post

Share

Though being a television star has its own share of perks, there are certain boundations and struggles that these daily soap actors have to deal with every day. From having hectic days to tiresome nights, these celebrities have a non-stop busy schedule that they have to keep up with. So when a face which has won millions of hearts with her acting and performing skill finds time to share glimpses of her happy life, there is nothing more than love that is showered her way.

Being one of the most popular faces of the Indian television industry, Dipika Kakar has never disappointed her fans when it comes to posting adorable and love filled photos with her husband and family.

It was only recently when the actress, who shares an adorable bond with her in-laws especially with her sister-in-law, Saba Ibrahim, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim and Saba. Along with the picture, she wrote a long note expressing her love for the brother-sister duo while giving a befitting reply to all the haters. She wrote, “Yes my world, my life is the two of you…. @shoaib2087 & @saba_ka_jahaan I love u both more than my life!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Jo ye baat samajhte hain wo mere aziz hain, jo nahi …. unhe MAI kuch nahi samajhti 😂😂😂! PDA to PDA hi sahi… kam se kam mere paas itna faltu waqt to nahi ki kisi aur ke zindagi ki khushiyon ko, Kisiki family ko bura bolun 🙈” Though there were hundreds of replies on the post, the one that bagged everyone’s attention was the one written by her very own sister-in-law, Saba. While reciprocating the Dipika’s feelings and in return thanking her for the sweet gesture, she wrote, “Blessed to u have you in our life.. Alhamdulillah ma sha Allah.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8rVF1Zl7eU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Also on December 23, 2019, when Saba turned a year older, Dipika planned a surprise pink-themed birthday bash for her and also posted a few picture of the birthday girl, Saba. Alongside it, she wrote, “That’s my girl glowing. She’s special. So everything for her had to be very very special. #birthdaycelebrations.” Dipika had also posted glimpses of Saba’s birthday bash on her Instagram stories.