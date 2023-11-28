Dipika Kakar Gets Trolled For Not Covering 5-Month-Old Son, Ruhaan Properly, As They Step Out In Cold

Television actress, Dipika Kakar was out in the city with her son, Ruhaan, when she was mercilessly trolled for not properly covering her baby boy. Check it out here!

Dipika Kakar visits Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 set with her son, Ruhaan

While Shoaib Ibrahim is a competitor on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Dipika Kakar has taken a break from her acting career to care for her newborn son Ruhaan. Raising her son Ruhaan, Dipika showed her affectionate side by accompanying her husband Shoaib to the sets to encourage and support him. As Dipika and her son Ruhaan entered the city on November 27, 2023, they were noticed by the media. Her outfit consisted of a cosy printed frock suit, matching pyjamas, and a dupatta.

Dipika Kakar faces trolling for not covering her son properly

However, as she dressed up her son in a onesie, she received a lot of trolls from the internet. One of the easy targets for internet trolls, Dipika, was made fun of once more for no apparent reason. This time, she was trolling her son Ruhaan, who is five months old, for not being properly covered. Criticising the actress, a user wrote, “Itna chhota baby hai, thoda cover to karna chahiye, season change ho raha hai”. Watch the video here.

When Dipika Kakar posted the first-ever family photo featuring her newborn son

Dipika Kakar posted an adorable family photo to her Instagram account on July 22, 2023, featuring her husband, Shoaib, and their newborn, Ruhaan. In the picture, we could see Dipika tenderly kissing her infant’s tiny hand while Shoaib was seen holding his baby boy in his arms. The adorable family photo brought tears to my eyes. Dipika shared the picture and wrote: “RUHAAN. Thank you for keeping him in your prayers.”

When Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim revealed the face of their son, Ruhaan

On September 21, 2023, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim shared the first photo of their infant son on their individual Instagram accounts. We couldn’t stop smiling when we saw Shoaib and Dipika giving their son a kiss on his head in the precious photo. Ruhaan, their son, looked adorable in an Addidas jacket that’s coloured black. The couple wrote: “Introducing our “RUHAAN” to you all Duaaon me shaamil rakhiyega.”