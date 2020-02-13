Dipika Kakar Poses With Husband, Shoaib Ibrahim For A Love Filled Picture; Gives Of Valentines Vibes With The Adorable Picture

Though being a television star has its own share of perks, there are certain boundations and struggles that these daily soap actors have to deal with every day. From having hectic days to tiresome nights, these celebrities have a non-stop busy schedule that they have to keep up with. So when a face which has won millions of hearts with her acting and performing skill finds time to share glimpses of her happy life, there is nothing more than love that is showered her way.

Being one of the most popular faces of the Indian television industry, Dipika Kakar has never disappointed her fans when it comes to posting adorable and love filled photos with her husband, Shoiab Ibrahim. The duo which met each other on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka in 2011, tied the knot in the latter’s hometown, in February 22, 2018. Though Dipika was going through a hard time after a bitter divorce with her first husband Raunak Mehta in 2015, it was Shoaib’s love and respect for her which made her reconsider the decision of marrying again. The two have been inseparable, and unstoppable from sharing their frequent social media PDAs ever since.

Sharing a lovely picture on her Instagram handle which speaks volumes about their perfect love story, Dipika added a beautiful caption to it while referring Shoaib as her ‘dil’ and ‘jaan’. Looking undeniably pretty in her pink salwar kameez, the actress posed for the picture while holding her husband’s hand affectionately, who also looked dapper in a casual shirt and matching denims. Her post read ‘Tu hi dil hai, Tu hi jaan hai!! ❤️ @shoaib2087’.

On the professional front, Dipika is currently seen in the popular show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum in which she portrays the role of Sonakshi. Before Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Dipika was a part of the popular daily soap, Sasural Simar Ka and the winner of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12.