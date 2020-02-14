Dipika Kakar shares a ‘Kiss Day’ picture with Husband Shoaib Ibrahim; Attaches A Sweet Note With it

Being one of the most popular faces of the Indian television industry, Dipika Kakar has never disappointed her fans when it comes to posting adorable and love filled photos with her husband, Shoiab Ibrahim. Though Dipika was going through a hard time after a bitter divorce with her first husband Raunak Mehta in 2015, it was Shoaib’s love and respect for her which made her reconsider the decision of marrying again. So the duo which met each other on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka in 2011, tied the knot in the latter’s hometown, in February 22, 2018.

It was only recently, when on Kiss day (13TH February), The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a kissing picture with her husband. Along with the picture where she was pecking Soaib on his cheek, Dipika sweetly captioned the photo as, ‘tere pyaar me mai marjaawaan ❤️❤️❤️ @shoaib2087’.

Though it was only a few days back when Dipika Shared a picture which spoke volumes about their perfect love story, There is no stopping the two love birds. Looking undeniably pretty in her pink salwar kameez, the actress posted a photo of her husband’s hand, and added a beautiful caption which read ‘Tu hi dil hai, Tu hi jaan hai!! ❤️ @shoaib2087’.

While sharing her love story in an interview with The Times of India, the young actress talked about how she fell in love with Shoaib, and said, “I wanted to be sure that this relationship wasn’t on the rebound. Also, we were getting to know each other better. No matter how progressive we become, being a divorcee has some kind of a social stigma attached to it in our society. I had that stamp on me. But he gave me that space and despite being aware of my past, never complained about it. He has in fact always respected that. Coming from a small town, even his parents never let me feel that. I have always longed for family. Ammi sends dabba for me when my mother is not there. I feel I am more close to his mom than him. Everything is positive and we are more at peace now.”