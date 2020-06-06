From having hectic days to tiresome nights, television celebrities have non-stop busy schedules that they have to keep up with. So when faces that have won millions of hearts find time to share glimpses of their happy lives, there is nothing more than love that is showered their way. And so the adorable couple, Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib are making the most of this lockdown.

Now it was Dipika’s sister in law, Saba’s birthday on 6 June. And the actress left to stone unturned to make the birthday girl feel special. Dipika baked a yummilious cake from the scrach. She decorated it with buttercream and won everyone’s heart with her talent. This bhabhi-nanad jodi has won hearts many times. They are always their for each other and enjoys each others company. No matter what, they got each other’s back. Have a look at the lovely cake:

She also took her official Instagram to write a few lines, for her adorable sister-in-law which could be read as “Mai har baar yahi kehti hun aur aaj bhi yahi kahungi ki Tujh Jaisi Nanad har ladki ko milni chahiye. I didn’t have a younger sister and you’ve come in my life & filled up that space unconditionally. Aur jo bhi aata hai wo karne ka maza aur bhi zyaada hota hota hai jab sabke chehre par khushi aur appreciation dikhe. You all dont leave a chance to appreciate. #blessedbeyondmeasure #allhamdulillah Repost @saba_ka_jahaan with @make_repost Koi aisa kaam hai jo apko nai aata hai?? Sirf main hi nai har koi aapke jaisa banna chahta hai. @ms.dipika #bhabhijaan #familyfirst #familylove #eidpics #pyaribhabhi #india #mumbai #instagram #eid #eid2020 #love #truelove #bestfreindsforever.”

Though the two are sister-in-law, the affection and love they share for each other is nothing less than that shared by two real sisters. From indulging in adorable social media PDA, to showering words of gratitude and love, they have ticked all the right boxes when it comes to family and bonding. We still haven’t forgotten the special poem that Saba wrote for her dear bhabhi on Dipika’s first birthday after marriage.

Well, everyone is in awe of Dipika and Saba’s beautiful relationship!