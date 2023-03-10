Vidya Balan the multitalented actress is known for portraying unique characters on screen. Her versatility proves that she is a chameleonic actress. Apart from her onscreen talent, Vidya Balan is also known to be vocal about her opinions on many issues. Recently, she spoke about the casting couch in Bollywood.

Vidya Balan’s Opinion on Casting Couch

Speaking with Official Humans of Bombay, Vidya Balan shared her thoughts about the casting couch. Vidya Balan said that she was lucky enough not to experience any casting couch with her. She had heard many horror stories about it and her family were reluctant for Vidya to join the film industry.

Vidya Faced an Unpleasant Situation

Vidya claimed that the director had asked her to inform him whenever she would be in town and that she would be there for the advertisement shoot. Nonetheless, when they first met at a coffee shop, he repeatedly insisted that they visit his room.

Vidya felt uncomfortable, but soon she did a smart thing. When they entered the room, she left the door open. “Now he knew that the only way for him was out” – said Vidya. Self-preservation kicks in, and a woman’s instinct…” she added with a laugh, “And then I got thrown out of that film.”

Vidya was Dropped From Several Projects Before

Vidya was in the news before when a string of box office failures led to claims that she was cursed, or “jinxed,” for the rest of her life. She was removed from multiple projects due to this tag. A journalist even offered to assist her by creating fictitious movies that she had registered for to debunk the superstitions that surrounded her, but she declined. Vidya most recently appeared with Shefali Shah in the critically acclaimed movie Jalsa.

Whatever rumours circulate her, she doesn’t get bothered about it. We all know that she is bold, classy and sassy.