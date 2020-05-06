Loading...

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu entered the 12th season of Bigg Boss and made headlines. The two were apparently dating each other and had a true love for each other, as stated by other contestants. However, the two parted ways soon after. Now, Anup Jalota has come up with a very disturbing comment saying that Jasleen is like my daughter. Read the full statement. Disgusting: Anup Jalota Calls Ex-Girlfriend Jasleen Matharu “Daughter”, Wants To Do Her Kanyadaan.

A few days ago, Jasleen uploaded a video on Instagram, in which she was seen wearing chooda and sindoor on the forehead, which once again sparked the wedding rumours with Anup Jalota. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Anup Jalota denied marrying Jasleen. He said, “Not Again! My marriage to Jasleen is news to me. I and her father are looking for a suitable match for her. I have suggested to them a Punjabi boy living in Canada. Nothing is fixed yet.” He was insistent that their relationship is platonic, and he has also said that before. “I gave a statement to you after coming out from Big Boss that I will do her kanyadaan. And I will. She is my student and daughter-like to me,” he added.

While talking to the spotboye.com, Jasleen clarified about her wedding rumors. She said, “I am in the mood of getting married but it’s just that I haven’t found the right person yet. Mere dil ki ghanti nahi baji ab tak.” “I was shooting a music video on the song Chupke Se from Saathiya at home. Yes, I dressed like a newly-wed girl at her honeymoon. But surely, I didn’t expect that it would lead to so much chaos,” she added. Disgusting: Anup Jalota Calls Ex-Girlfriend Jasleen Matharu “Daughter”, Wants To Do Her Kanyadaan