Good News, for the Fans of Singing Sensation “Rahul Vaidya”, Yes! Last Friday singer and Bigg Boss Runner Up Rahul Vaidya tied the knot with “Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara and Woh Apna Sa lead Actress Disha Parmar. The wedding took place in Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on 16 July afternoon. Couple exchanges rings, get showered with roses. Rahul’s and Disha’s closes friends and relatives attend the marriage and blessed the couple with lots of best wishes.

A few weeks back, the couple had announced their wedding date on social media for fans and posted a joint statement. Outside the wedding Hall, before the photoshoot the couple can’t able to bound the excitement and happiness, hugged each other where Rahul dedicates a song to Disha, shouting Disha’s Name several times to show his endless joy!

Rahul Vaidya proposed Disha Parmar on the colors reality show “Bigg Boss” last year Rahul, was seen sporting a white t-shirt with “Marry Me?” written on it. Calling her the “most beautiful girl” he has ever met, and eager to know her decision throughout the weeks and after so much wait Disha appeared in Bigg Boos house as a guest and accept the proposal of Marriage. Several times the couple was spotted in the café and friends’ get-together and was supposed to get married in February or even soon but due to the second wave of a pandemic the plans were postponed and on July 16 finally they become one soul and two bodies.

Rahul opted for an off-white Resham and gold zardozi sherwani by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Disha chose traditional red color ghagra from the Dancing Peacock range of the ace designer duo, Disha’s Big Nose pin grab the attention towards her, increases her beauty as a traditional India bride. Both the couple looking ravishing and complement each other. Rahul’s best friend singer Toshi Sabri and actor Aly Goni were also part of the wedding event.

Instagram and social platforms are filled with Rahul’s and Disha’s wedding photos and videos. Aly Goni posted a photo with Rahul and add a caption mere yaar ki Shaadi hai” #thedishulwedding #raly #alygoni.” Aly was seen in a floral sherwani and a pink sofa. Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik and other celebrities also wished the couple.

Hope! You enjoyed the article and we all should wish the newly married couple for the upcoming beautiful and happy years ahead.