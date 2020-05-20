While the ‘It’ couple of Bollywood Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s romance continues to remain the talk of the town, Disha also appears to be walking the extra mile to gel with Tiger’s family as well. Disha Patani Is All Praise For Alleged Beau Tiger Shroff’s Sister Krishna Shroff.

The Malang actor’s camaraderie with Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff has been admired by a lot of fans on social media. Well, this time around too, Disha’s mushy comment of Krishna’s Instagram post won a lot of hearts online.

Sporting an all-black outfit comprising Yoga pants and a tank top, Krishna posed for the camera with a fluffy brown pup and her brother’s rumoured ladylove, Disha Patani is all-praise. Soon after Krishna shared the snap on Instagram, Disha complimented her by commenting, “So cute…your core”. Check out the post below:

This is not the first time we’ve caught Disha hurling praises on pictures of her beau, Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff. A few days back, Disha had commented on Krishna’s photo, lauding her fitness, which she had posted on her Instagram handle. She was seen wearing a bikini and Disha had appreciated her body and the latter had credited Disha for being her inspiration for the same.

It seems Krishna is really fond of her soon-to-be bhabhi! Disha had also uploaded an adorable video of herself, dancing along with Tiger’s sister, Krishna in her home, with the caption, “This is how we do it #quarintinelife @kishushroff” Both of them had looked cute like anything in the video!

Not so long ago, Krishna Shroff also addressed the rumours about Tiger and Disha’s live-in relationship amid the nationwide lockdown, in an interview with a leading entertainment daily.

Setting the record straight, sister Shroff stated that they are not living-in together but it is just that Disha lives close by, so they go grocery shopping together. Furthermore, speaking about their friendship, Krisha said the duo has been friends for ages and the three of them are connected over fitness.