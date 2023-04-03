Disha Patani Trolled For Wearing Strapless Blouse With Low-Waist Saree!

The launch event of ‘Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) was a star-studded affair. Various celebs from Bollywood as well as Hollywood made their presence felt at this pomp show. All actors made sure to put their best foot forward in terms of looks and styling for NMACC event. Disha Patani also arrived at the family event of Ambanis. But unfortunately, her dress could not convince netizens and hence, she got trolled fiercely on social media.

Disha Patani reached NMACC in a bold outfit

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is popular in grabbing headlines for her bold looks and fashion choices. And once again, she came into limelight because of her outfits. Actually, Disha attended the launch event of ‘Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center’ on Saturday. For the show, she chose for a sultry shimmery saree which had a strapless bralette. She wore the saree in low-waist style and showed-off her abs. This bold look of Disha got her under the radar of trollers.

Netizens trolled Disha Patani

Commenting on the viral video where Disha is posing for paps, a user wrote, ‘Wahiyat dress’. Another stated, ‘This is why Bollywood is infamous’. A third one commented, ‘It is strange to see their clothes’. ‘What is this now? Bohot hi gandi lag rahi ho Disha’, read a fourth comment. A user said, ‘Pathetic. Saree ki tauhin krdi is ladki ne.’ ‘Isse ache toh lapse hi mat pehno’, penned another.

Disha Patani’s upcoming movies

Talking about Disha’s work, she was last seen in the film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. However, this suspense-thriller film proved to be a box-office failure. Now, Disha will soon be seen in the movie ‘Yoddha’ with Siddharth Malhotra and ‘Project K’ with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.