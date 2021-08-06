Disney Plus Is Bringing Anil Kapoor, Ananya Pandey And Sara Ali Khan Together In A New Line-Up

On Wednesday, Discover Plus has revealed its new line-up program like “Star vs Food”, “Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan”, along with an Indian adaptation of “Say Yes to the Dress”.

The second season of the cooking show “Star vs Food” is produced by Endemol India. The show will be featuring personalities of Bollywood including Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday, and Anil Kapoor, along with the famous rapper Badshah. The second season of “Star vs Food” will be streamed and is partnered with Korea Tourism showing celebrities accepting special cooking challenges where they will have to cook meals for their loved ones.

Sara Ali Khan the famous star of “Love Aj Kal” will be seen in the show “Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan” in action with the Veerangana Force in the state of Assam.

Disney Plus made a statement that the audience will have a feast seeing the versatile actress in an avatar in which she has not been seen before. She will perform extreme routines of physical training beside the Veerangana Force, the First Female Commando in India for handling the constant crime against women in Assam.

There will also be an adaptation of an American series of reality TV “Say Yes to the Dress” for the audience in India, providing every bride a “one in a lifetime opportunity” as they search for perfection in their wedding dress.

ABP Studios will be producing the show giving the audience a lifetime chance of experiencing the glamour and the glitz, as famous stylists will try getting the brides to say Yes to the exclusive dresses while making the experience poignant, intimate, and memorable one for the audience of the country.

The Streamer also brought in its original series called, “Money Mafia” recently. The show is produced by the Chandra Talkies aiming to document the biggest scams of India.