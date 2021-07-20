Disney’s Audio-Animotronic President Joe Biden !!

President Joe Biden will take the stage at Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents next month.

Watch the curtain rise to reveal startlingly realistic Audio-Animatronics replicas of every President of the United States—together for the very first time. Hear speeches delivered by George Washington and the newest addition to the Hall, 47th President Joe Biden.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.(born November 20, 1942) is an American politician who is the 46th and current president of the United States. A member of the Democratic Party, he served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.

Born and raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and later in New Castle County, Delaware. Biden studied at the University of Delaware before earning his law degree from Syracuse University in 1968. He was elected to the New Castle County Council in 1970 and became the sixth-youngest senator in U.S. history after he was elected to the United States Senate from Delaware in 1972, at age 29.

Biden married Jill Jacobs in 1977, and in 1980, their family was complete with the birth of Ashley Blazer Biden. A lifelong educator, Jill earned her doctorate in education and returned to teaching as an English professor at a community college in Virginia.

About Robotic Version.

Disney unveiled the fresh look of Joe Biden’s robotic version on The Disney Park Blog. Like contemporary Presidents the Biden animatronic will deliver the presidential oath of office as part of the attraction, using a recording by Biden himself from the White House.

As Tweeted by @Disney Parks, “We’re sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the work underway to add President Joe Biden to The Hall of Presidents at Magic Kingdom Park. Disney Imagineers are putting the final touches on the show, which will debut to guests in August “.

The Hall of President’s attractions at the Magic Kingdom has been closed while Imagineers installed the Biden animatronic and rearranged the previous presidents. They also set a table next to Biden with mementos tied to him, including a pair of aviator sunglasses. Previous presidents will continue to surround Biden on stage during the presentation — including former President Donald Trump’s animatronic, which took center stage from Dec. 2017 until the attraction’s temporary closure on Jan. 19, 2021.

The Hall of Presidents will reopen at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in August 2021.