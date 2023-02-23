Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood were dating each other for many years. It was last year, they broke up that disheartened their fans. Post the split, Divya got engaged to businessman and restaurateur, Apurva Padgaonkar. Recently, Divya got into a Twitter spat with Varun Sood’s sister Akshita Sood. In a tweet, she alleged Divya of not returning their ancestral jewellery that Varun gave her. Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya has now reacted to Akshita’s allegation.

Divya Agarwal On Varun Sood’s Sister’s Allegation

Taking to her Twitter handle, Divya Agarwal shared a picture of the jewellery given by Varun Sood’s family and wrote that she is returning it. In another post, the actress wrote that she never asked for the jewellery and never even wore it.

In one of her Twitter posts, Divya also wrote that the jersey Varun Sood gave her that she wore in the Bigg Boss OTT house was also taken back by him.

Divya Agarwal And Varun Sood’s Break-Up

It was in March 2022, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood took everyone by surprise when they announced their breakup. They dated for around four years before they called it quits. Later, Divya opened up on her break up with Varun and also revealed the reason behind it. She said in an interview that she couldn’t see her future with Varun, and decided to end the relationship on a good note. “It was my decision to put the news of our breakup on social media and I received a lot of flak for my decision. I used to get abused but I chose to ignore it as my inner peace is what matters,” said Agarwal.

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal started dating in 2018 after the latter broke up with Priyank Sharma and the former separated from Benafsha Soonawalla respectively. Varun and Divya also entered the Bigg Boss OTT house and were very much loved by their fans.

Divya Agarwal’s Engagement

Divya Agarwal got engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar. On December 6, 2022, she shared the news with her fans on social media. She flaunted her huge engagement ring. While many congratulated her, a section of netizens trolled the diva for cheating Varun Sood.

Divya and Apurva also made their first public appearance together. They are yet to announce their wedding date.