TV actress Divya Agarwal loses her father on October 28 after a long battle with COVID-19. Divya had taken to her Instagram handle to share the sad news with her fans and followers. While sharing a picture of her father, Divya wrote, “You are always with me, I love you papa.. RIP”. Now, it seems that the actress has accepted the harsh truth with a heavy heart but came out very strong as before. A while back, Divya took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her family and wrote that she is not crying at all.

Divya Agarwal captioned the picture, “Meri pyari family. Nothing has changed.. I have lost a parent but gained a God.. I have my heart full of thoughts .. I would love to share it with you all.. tomorrow I’ll come live in the afternoon.. My dad doesn’t Like it when I cry.. so I’m not crying at all..I would just like to thank each one of you all who were with me.. who were praying for my dad day n night”.

Divya’s father was not keeping well for quite some. He was in the hospital after getting diagnosed with coronavirus. Sharing about his health sometime back the actress had informed about his health in a long post. She said, “In this battle of life. My dad has always taught me to be strong. I’m a strong daughter and will prove it to life no matter how bad it is. I’m going to face you with love and believe in god. My dad needs a lot of prayers saam daam dand bhed. I’ll fight this.. I won’t sit at home and lock myself.. I’ll continue to work, laugh and be positive.. I’m fighting with God like a kid to a parent.. you have to give me my happiness.. and god is just testing.. I want to love and laugh in my life.. that’s my choice. I’m glad I have so many people around me standing right next to me.. my family, friends all of you. Zindagi tu ye bhi karle, dekh tera banda muskuraate huye sambhal jayega, datt kar khada reh bande, ye waqt bhi badal jayega.. I pen down my feelings..”