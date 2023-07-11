Divya Agrawal’s Ex Varun Sood Found Love In This Bigg Boss Contestant 

Ace of space couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood had announced their break-up in 2022 after 4 years of relationship. While the Bigg Boss OTT winner soon moved on with businessman Apurva Padgaonkar there were no reports of Varun dating anyone. However, now the Ace Of Space star has given a major hint about his present love life which again has a special connection with Bigg Boss. According to media reports, Varun Sood is dating actress and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul.

Varun Sood And Nitibha Kaul Confirmed Their Relationship?

On Sunday, Varun Sood and Nitibha Kaul jointly shared a romantic reel of the “Tum Kya Mile” song on instagram. In the featured reel, Nitibha is seen in pink saree and golden blouse dancing and sharing romantic moments with Sood. The duo is looking super cool and madly in love with each other. Fans are considering this as the official announcement of their relationship.

As soon as the duo dropped the reel, fans started congratulating them in the comment section. While a few comments termed them “couple goals”, some are shocked about their secret dating. Let’s have a look on some of the interesting comments:

“The crossover we didn’t knew we needed”

“Uff❤️Is this for real ? Are they dating?please say yess..”

“Congratulations Nitibha, what a beautiful jodi, nazar na lage”

For the unversed, Nitibha Kaul had participated in Bigg Boss season 10 as a commoner. The Delhi based actress was among the top 6 finalists of BB 10.

Fans Compare Nitibha With Divya Agarwal

Before dating Nitibha Kaul, Varun Sood was madly in love with Divya Agrawal. The couple were fondly called as ‘Divrun’ by their fans. Their bitter breakup had left their fans shattered in 2022. Though the duo never opened about their breakup, Divya Agarwal was often trolled for leaving Varun and moving on. Now, when Varun has found love again in Nitibha, internet users have started comparing Nitibha and Divya and have termed the former more suitable partner for Sood. Let’s have a look on the related comments:

“Divya will be jealous, Varun got more beautiful than her”

“Nitibha is more beautiful than Divya”

“Chudail Divya se bahut achi hai, stay together”

An instagram user also advised Nitibha not to cheat like Divya:

“You are very lucky, Divya jaisa cheat mat karna, he is a gentle man and a perfect guy”

Nitibha Kaul’s Earlier Fling With Manveer Gujjar

During Bigg Boss 10, Nitibha Kaul’s growing closeness with fellow contestant and later winner Manveer Gujjar had grabbed many eyeballs. There were also some instances when the duo were seen expressing their fondness for each other. However, Manveer and Nitibha didn’t continue their bond after the season completed

Varun Sood’s Relationship With Benafsha Soonawala

Apart from Divya Agarwal, Varun Dhawan’s relationship with Benafsha Soonawala was also the talk of the town during Bigg Boss 11. However, the duo broke up after Benafsha Soonawala came out of BB 11 house. According to reports, the reason for their breakup was none other than Benafsha’s growing closeness with fellow contestant Priyank Sharma. Well, what do you have to say on Varun Sood’s new found love in Nitibha Kaul?