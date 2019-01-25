Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Are So Much In Love Giving Us Major #CoupleGoals

Share

Divyanka had the most dreamy wedding back in 2016 with her longtime boyfriend Vivek Dahiya. The couple looked stunning at their wedding and raised the bar. Well, the best part is they are still in love as much as they were before. The lovebirds never shied away from showing their love in social media PDA. The much in love couple will be meeting soon now. On January 25, 2019, Divyanka shared a flight selfie and captioned it, “After wrapping up around 2 am from #TheVoice…off to Bhopal “for work.” It feels nice when home calls you for important things.”

And her loving husband, Vivek Dahiya took no time and commented on her post sharing how proud he is of her and that she is an inspiration. Vivek commented, “Such a hard worker my wife is. My inspiration!” followed by a kiss emoji. Immediately, Divyanka replied to her husband’s comment that were so pure words she said, “@vivekdahiya and you inspire me! I always notice how was balance your work, fitness, friends, family and your mental peace! It’s not easy! See you at night… hopefully!” Have a look now:

Back then, there were speculations that the marriage is not working out, clarifying the speculations about trouble in their marriage, Vivek had stated, “Divyanka inspires me as an actor, as she has made it on her own. She hails from a small town and joined the industry over a decade before me. There is no competition or insecurity. These rumours are a work of fiction. We are so happy together that detractors want to pull us down. I find it stupid to even comment on my marriage or being compared to her. I am confident as an actor and am growing every day. Divyanka is supportive and both of us want to have our own journey as artists. We don’t discuss work at home unless we feel the need to. What works for us is the fact that there is no communication gap. We don’t have any reservation about sharing our deepest thoughts with each other, we are transparent.”

He further added, “Divyanka cribs and in fact, I love that about her. I enjoy when she nags and is grumpy. Now, I have finally realised that she does that when she is hungry. So, whenever she is in a bad mood, I get food for her. What could irk her about me is that I am a lazy person. When we are holidaying, I don’t usually like to step out.”

Isn’t this couple so lovely?